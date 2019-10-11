Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBY. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

BBY traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.53. 2,642,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $68,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 69,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $5,213,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,145,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,678 shares of company stock worth $69,039,686 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

