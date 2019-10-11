Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Position Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 124.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 126,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $1,035,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 414.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 198,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $503,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

WOR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.17. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $855.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

