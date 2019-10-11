X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Up 1.7%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) shares were up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.78, approximately 11 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

