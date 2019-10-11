Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Mizuho

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.10.

XEL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $128,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $155,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after buying an additional 511,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,583,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,771,251,000 after purchasing an additional 555,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,037,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,420,000 after purchasing an additional 918,607 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,720,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,633,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,588,000 after purchasing an additional 393,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

