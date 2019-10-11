Zacks: Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $714.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce $714.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $719.99 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $732.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,516. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,980.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $597,880.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,049,280.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $3,238,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 828.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,655,346 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $162,456,000 after buying an additional 1,477,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 694.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,505,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,423,588,000 after purchasing an additional 636,123 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

