Zacks: Analysts Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $26.62. 392,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 9.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

