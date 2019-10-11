Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $602.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post sales of $602.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $581.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $611.80 million. Nordson reported sales of $569.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.74 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 1,497 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $210,313.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 4,536 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $660,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,687 shares of company stock worth $5,270,682. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after buying an additional 262,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,659,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 628,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after buying an additional 76,089 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,682,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.27. 77,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,610. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Nordson has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.