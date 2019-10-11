Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $791.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will post $791.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $777.20 million to $800.90 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $729.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The firm had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPX. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

NYSE TPX traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 36,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,897,745.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,731 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,146.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $30,516.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,791 shares of company stock worth $7,438,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 222.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,718,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

