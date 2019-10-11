Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.09). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,013. The stock has a market cap of $968.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $191,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $976,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,467,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 759,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 518,836 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,994,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 406,960 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.