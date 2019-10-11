Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 81.41% and a negative net margin of 27.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 20,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

