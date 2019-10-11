Zacks Investment Research Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ENLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of ENLC opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.64, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.05.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Barry E. Davis bought 136,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

