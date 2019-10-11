Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMRE. ValuEngine cut Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $410.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.39. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 61.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.4% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

