Zacks Investment Research Lowers INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 72.94%. Equities research analysts predict that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

