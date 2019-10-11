Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to “Hold”

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks,

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $18.99. 713,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

