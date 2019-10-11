Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Buy

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

