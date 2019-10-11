Zacks: PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.56 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PowerFleet an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,350. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $120.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

