Zacks: SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB Financial Group an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 629,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 270,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 116,849 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBFG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066. The company has a market cap of $106.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

