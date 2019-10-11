Zacks: Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

SONA opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONA. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 441,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 190,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2,040.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.4% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

