Zebi (ZCO) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Zebi has a market cap of $798,725.00 and $87,341.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, LATOKEN and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.01007356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087750 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 381,902,352 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX, Hotbit, Koinex, OKEx, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

