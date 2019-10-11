Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $179,244.00 and $10,042.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,366.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.10 or 0.02661172 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00609729 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020568 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000598 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,402,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinEgg, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

