Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $158.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $121.71 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.40.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $134.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.08. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. United Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 37,244 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

