Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.09

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.09 and last traded at $129.60, with a volume of 909989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,969.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,091 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 217.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

