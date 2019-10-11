Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 335 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 350 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 385 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 352.47.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

