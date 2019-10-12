$0.13 EPS Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). ZIX had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 162.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZIXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $380.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. ZIX has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $11.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth $91,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.