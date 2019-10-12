$0.31 EPS Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.48. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of ($3.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.79% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $372.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NS traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

