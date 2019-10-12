$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Old National Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ONB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,576,000 after acquiring an additional 862,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,905,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,056,000 after acquiring an additional 235,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,460,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,586,000 after acquiring an additional 220,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,932,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 77,634 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

