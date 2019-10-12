$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.42. Franklin Covey reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,454,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 881,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 35,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3,847.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. 23,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $486.44 million, a P/E ratio of -66.96, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

