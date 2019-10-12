-$0.41 EPS Expected for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). Lovesac reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lovesac by 1,264.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lovesac by 196.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 13.4% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 419,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,075. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

