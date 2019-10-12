$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

WBS opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $51,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,670. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

