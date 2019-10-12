$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of DLPH opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

