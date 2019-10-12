$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Brink’s posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCO. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 63.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth $314,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

