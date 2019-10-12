$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Granite Construction posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $789.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on GVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, General Counsel Kristen O. Jesulaitis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Also, Director James Hildebrand Roberts acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $80,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,240.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,456 shares of company stock worth $597,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 205,989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,233,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,168,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,320,000 after purchasing an additional 123,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,760,000 after purchasing an additional 186,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.