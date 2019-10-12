$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 930.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

