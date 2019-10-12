$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

H stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

