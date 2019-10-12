$10.60 Million in Sales Expected for RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to report sales of $10.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RGC Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.20 million. RGC Resources reported sales of $9.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RGC Resources will report full year sales of $68.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.80 million to $69.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $71.05 million, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $72.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RGC Resources.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

RGC Resources stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $234.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 231.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RGC Resources by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

