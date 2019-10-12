$11.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce sales of $11.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.39 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $10.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $46.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $47.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.49 billion to $49.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.95. 10,075,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26.3% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 50.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

