12,154 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Buckingham Research set a $35.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

