1,298 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Alpine Group USVI LLC

Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,186,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.13. 912,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,622. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.99 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.77.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $2,863,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,040,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $947,165.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 305,796 shares in the company, valued at $44,594,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,959 shares of company stock worth $36,758,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

