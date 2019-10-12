$15.60 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce $15.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $21.90 million. Agenus reported sales of $12.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $113.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.55 million to $132.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.11 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $64.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

AGEN stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $359.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

