15,950 Shares in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Health Insurance Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIQ. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $26.42 on Friday. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $371.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HIIQ. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

