17,726 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 103,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

