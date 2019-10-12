18,246 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 2.8% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 259,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,631,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,721,328. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.28.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

