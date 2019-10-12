$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. CGI’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on CGI in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in CGI by 13.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.