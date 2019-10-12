$20.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to post sales of $20.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.76 billion. Wells Fargo & Co reported sales of $21.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year sales of $83.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.05 billion to $84.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.53 billion to $81.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.48.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $49.21. 22,763,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,231,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

