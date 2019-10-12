2,085 Shares in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regis by 590.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Regis by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regis by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:RGS opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $248.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko bought 6,500 shares of Regis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,585.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 138,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

