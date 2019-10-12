2,713 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Bought by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 52,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.63. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.25 and a 1-year high of $107.21.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

