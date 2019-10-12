27,770 Shares in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $0.79 on Friday. Miragen Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.50% and a negative net margin of 925.52%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

