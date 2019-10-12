3,073 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.34. 1,817,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,040. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

