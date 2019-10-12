$32.16 Million in Sales Expected for Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) to post sales of $32.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrexon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.51 million and the highest is $32.80 million. Intrexon posted sales of $32.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrexon will report full-year sales of $124.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.21 million to $127.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $64.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intrexon.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XON shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,484 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $63,375.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,062.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,663 shares of company stock valued at $108,360. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XON. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intrexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Intrexon by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XON traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,616. Intrexon has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $925.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

