$4.62 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report sales of $4.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.84 million. Xencor reported sales of $29.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $140.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.45 million to $147.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.48 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $83.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Leerink Swann set a $52.00 price target on Xencor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Xencor from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 280,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,863. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.37. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,424,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Kuch sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $1,650,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,336,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,635,000 after buying an additional 277,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

